The silver lining of this storm

Several months ago, the first mentions of the Coronavirus weren’t much of a scare, and for the most part, people continued to live their lives just the same. The more talk, updated news, and confirmed cases that came forth, the more changes everyone witnessed in society.

Nationwide, panic, empty store shelves, and angry patrons became the norm. Businesses also took a huge hit and many had to close their doors for a time. Sadly, some mom and pop businesses had to close their doors permanently.

What has your response been to this pandemic? Has your career or place of business suffered because of closings? Have you learned anything from others that encouraged or discouraged you? Have you done things differently within your family and home?

The days of dealing with the pandemic aren’t over just yet. It is no surprise that the coming school year will be different, not everyone is back to working full-time, if at all, and there is the concern and belief that the virus will be making a second round in a few months, much like flu season visits us regularly.

Things happen for a reason, though, although we may not know why at the time. So, the question “What should we have learned from this?” keeps going through my mind. With our society forcing God out at every opportunity, perhaps it is God’s way of saying, “Spend more time with me. I want you to rearrange your priorities. Spend time with your children. They need your faith in Me to shine, and they need assurance that everything is going to be okay.”

If He were audibly heard, He would probably remind you of the importance of your family unit, whether you are a couple with no children in the home, or a single parent, or a husband and wife with 9 children. He might remind you to spend time with your loved ones while you can and remind them that you love them. After all, this is the ideal time to pull out some games and laugh together.

In fact, when we consult the Good Book, in Proverbs 17:22 says, “A merry heart doeth good like a medicine: but a broken spirit drieth the bones.” So, you need to share laughter with your family.

Another activity that promotes togetherness is putting together a puzzle. Do a big one that sits on the table for several days. It’s hard to just walk by without trying to put together a few pieces. Even quiet time sitting together with family is time well spent. Recently, I ordered a couple puzzles online that were made of some family photos uploaded, and I was a little overzealous on the number of pieces requested. Needless to say, it was a whole family effort to get them completed.

While those may not seem like spiritual things, togetherness with family is a strength for the Christian home. Life pulls everyone in different directions, but this is a time you can take advantage of. Showing love in your home cannot be emphasized enough. Your children will see that money is not the determining factor of contentment, but time well spent is. If your children have everything, but they don’t have you, what do they really have? Your time is an expression of love, and your children need that, especially while you have some extra time. Proverbs 15:17 says, “Better is a dinner of herbs where love is, than a stalled ox and hatred therewith.”

So, while you are continuing to navigate through the pandemic phases and stages or re-opening, take advantage of the extra time with family. You will never look back with regret for making your family a priority.

Photo by samer daboul from Pexels

Advertisements

Like this: Like Loading...