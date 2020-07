In today’s COVID-19 press conference, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb announced a mask mandate for the State of Indiana beginning Monday, July 27th.

Masks will be required for anyone age 8 or older while inside, in public spaces, and other environments where social distancing is not possible.

Students, grades 3 and up, will be required to wear masks in public schools.

This post will be updated with more information.

