Bless Bloomfield to host second community dairy and produce giveaway

Pictured is a sample of produce items that were provided to Greene County residents during the first dairy and produce giveaway on June 25th. Picture courtesy of Mike Toon, Bless Bloomfield

Bless Bloomfield has announced that they will host a second dairy and produce giveaway on Thursday, July 30th in cooperation with Gleaner’s Food Bank, Prairie Farms Dairy, and the Greene County Purdue Extension office. The event will take place in Switz City at the Greene County 4-H Fairgrounds commercial building.

According to a Facebook post from Mike Toon of Bless Bloomfield, over 25 tons of fresh produce, apples, oranges, onions, potatoes, milk, cottage cheese, cream cheese, sour cream and french onion dip will again be made available at no cost to the residents of Greene County.

Residents can visit the fairgrounds from 5pm until 8pm to receive 25 pound boxes of dairy items and 25 pound boxes of produce items with a maximum of 2 sets of boxes per car.

The giveaway is made possible by the Farmers to Families Food Box program which is part of the USDA’s Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.

The Farmers to Families Food Box Program was launched in April of this year as a response to the Coronavirus pandemic. Mass closures of restaurants, hotels, and other dining facilities across the county left American farmers with a surplus of produce and dairy products. The program helps to put that surplus food in the hands of those that need while providing support to the farmers that produce it.

For more information on the produce and dairy giveaway for Greene County you can follow Bless Bloomfield on Facebook and view event details below.

Event Details

Date: Thursday, July 30th, 2020

Time: 5 to 8 PM

Place: Greene County 4-H Fairgrounds (Switz City) – 4503 IN-54, Bloomfield, IN 47424 (See map below)

What: Fresh produce and dairy items (additional items may be included)

Who: Any Greene County, Indiana resident (please have proof of residency)

How: Upon arrival at the fairgrounds, you will be directed along a route to the commercial building. Prior to entering the building with your vehicle, have your trunk, rear door or other area, open and ready. When directed, you will pull into the commercial building and volunteers will load the boxes into your vehicle and will close the trunk or door. You will then be directed to exit the building and follow a marked route back to the highway.

Special Notes

This is a drive-thru only event

Maximum 2 sets of boxes per car

Do not leave your vehicle

No registration necessary

Map/Directions

Featured photo courtesy of Mike Toon, Bless Bloomfield

Advertisements

Like this: Like Loading...