Walmart to require face coverings starting July 20th

Walmart posted an update today on their corporate newsroom site that says starting Monday, July 20th all shoppers at Walmart and Sams Club will be required to wear face coverings to help decrease the spread of COVID-19. According to the update, about 65% of Walmart stores are already in areas where there’s already a government mandate for face coverings.

Currently, the State of Indiana only requires face coverings for restaurant employees and personal care services employees, and cloth face coverings are only recommended for residents whenever proper social distancing is difficult. Despite the lack of a requirement from the State government, some local governments in Indiana do require residents to wear face coverings in public. As of this writing, Greene County and Linton are not a part of those requiring face coverings.

Photo by Anna Shvets from Pexels

