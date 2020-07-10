This week at the Farmers’ Market (July 11th)

This week’s Linton Farmers’ Market will feature 14 vendors offering locally grown produce, handmade soaps, and a variety of baked goods.

The market will be located behind Humphreys Park in Linton and operate from 9am until 1pm.

Previous customers will notice some changes to the market layout and procedures as new guidelines have been created to manage the spread of germs and viruses. You can view a full list of those guidelines below.

To learn more about the Linton Farmers’ Market, visit their website or follow them on Facebook.

From the Linton Farmers’ Market:

We will have SWEET CORN this week, your summer BBQ’s will now be complete with all your favorite produce.

Joining us this week we have two new vendors. Kristen Witt, District 6 Farms, she will have mouth watering blackberries, lettuce bowls, and herb planters. Nathan Pickett, Nate’s Weenie Wagon will have Italian, polish sausages smothered in grilled peppers and onions, ribeye sandwiches, and deep fried snacks. Make sure you stop by and tell them Hello.

WIC will be back this week, handing out WIC vouchers to all eligible recipients. And the market will double your money. Stop by the information booth for more information.

Bubba Wiggles will be back with your family favorites, on his acoustic guitar.

See you Saturday

This Week’s Vendors

Braided Branch Bakery – cookies, cupcakes, other baked goods

– cookies, cupcakes, other baked goods District 6 Farms – blackberries, produce, and more

– blackberries, produce, and more Four FlagsFarm – maple syrup, mushrooms, breads, eggs, herbs, produce

– maple syrup, mushrooms, breads, eggs, herbs, produce Ginny’s Country Oven – a variety of baked goods, jams & jellies

– a variety of baked goods, jams & jellies Good Aura Homestead – honey, eggs, soap

– honey, eggs, soap Knepp’s Blueberries – fresh blueberries

– fresh blueberries Morning Glory Farm – fresh produce, fresh meat

– fresh produce, fresh meat Nate’s Weenie Wagon – sausages, ribeye sandwiches, fried snacks

– sausages, ribeye sandwiches, fried snacks Shanty Iris – kombucha, breads, eggs, produce, soap

– kombucha, breads, eggs, produce, soap Spurlin Homestead – honey, eggs, herbal teas, rabbit meat, kimchi, spices

honey, eggs, herbal teas, rabbit meat, kimchi, spices Sweet Tooth Booth – pies, donuts, cinnamon rolls, and more

– pies, donuts, cinnamon rolls, and more Wagler Family Farms – wide variety of produce and baked goods

– wide variety of produce and baked goods Wagler’s Produce – wide variety of produce

– wide variety of produce We Made This – handmade soap, lotion, and wax tarts

Customer Health & Safety Guidelines

Stay at home if you or someone in your home are sick.

Wash your hands prior to entering the market. A hand washing/sanitizing station will be available at the market entrance. We also encourage customers to wear a face mask.

A hand washing/sanitizing station will be available at the market entrance. We also encourage customers to wear a face mask. Always maintain a 6-foot distance from others. Sidewalk chalk or tape will be used to delineate proper distances between customers and vendors, and to guide customers through the market.

Sidewalk chalk or tape will be used to delineate proper distances between customers and vendors, and to guide customers through the market. Do NOT touch any produce or product. The vendor will hand your items to you.

The vendor will hand your items to you. Limit shoppers to one if possible. A second shopper may wait at the exit to help carry items or a pair of shoppers may separate to pick up items from multiple vendors more efficiently.

A second shopper may wait at the exit to help carry items or a pair of shoppers may separate to pick up items from multiple vendors more efficiently. Limit socializing. Keep your visit short and do not linger, socialize, or congregate inside the market, so our vendors can serve as many customers as possible.

Keep your visit short and do not linger, socialize, or congregate inside the market, so our vendors can serve as many customers as possible. Wash all produce before eating.

Advertisements

Like this: Like Loading...