Bless Bloomfield to host community dairy, produce giveaway tomorrow

Local charitable organization, Bless Bloomfield, in cooperation with Gleaner’s Food Bank and the Greene County’s Purdue Extension office, will host a community dairy and produce giveaway on Thursday, June 25th at the Greene County 4-H Fairgrounds in Switz City.

Residents of Greene County can visit the fairgrounds from 5pm until 8pm to receive up to three produce boxes that will include potatoes, onions, apples, oranges, tomatoes, lettuce, cucumbers, asparagus and cabbage or celery accompanied by two half gallons of milk from Holland Dairy.

The giveaway is made possible by the Farmers to Families Food Box program which is part of the USDA’s Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.

Yesterday, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced that the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Farmers to Families Food Box Program has distributed more than 20 million food boxes in support of American farmers and families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Over the past few weeks, the Farmers to Families Food Box Program has continued to pick up steam, getting food in the hands of more and more Americans while providing much needed support to our agricultural sector,” said Secretary Perdue. “This milestone is a testament that the program is accomplishing what we intended – supporting U.S. farmers and distributors and getting food to those who need it most. It’s a real trifecta, which is why we call it a win-win-win.

The Farmers to Families Food Box Program was launched in April of this year as a response to the Coronavirus pandemic. Mass closures of restaurants, hotels, and other dining facilities across the county left American farmers with a surplus of produce and dairy products. The program helps to put that surplus food in the hands of those that need while providing support to the farmers that produce it.

For more information on the produce and dairy giveaway for Greene County you can follow Bless Bloomfield on Facebook.

From Bless Bloomfield:

We will be providing FREE FOOD to anyone who is a resident of GREENE COUNTY, regardless of income! (First come, first served…..limited quantities available)

Date: Thursday, June 25th, 2020

Time: 5 to 8 PM

Place: Greene County 4-H Fairgrounds (Switz City)

What: Fresh produce (additional items may be included)

Who: Any Greene County resident (please have proof of residency)

How: Upon arrival at the fairgrounds, you will be directed along a route to the commercial building. Prior to entering the building with your vehicle, we ask that you have your trunk, rear door or other area, open and ready. When directed, you will pull into the commercial building and one of our teams will load the produce box into your vehicle and will close the trunk or door. You will then be directed to exit the building and follow a marked route back to the highway.

PLEASE…IN AN EFFORT TO REDUCE RISKS, WE ASK THAT YOU DO NOT EXIT YOUR VEHICLE INSIDE THE COMMERCIAL BUILDING!

