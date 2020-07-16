Greene County General offering new heart test that could save your life

From Greene County General Hospital:

Cardiac Calcium Scoring Exams

Greene County General Hospital Radiology is now offering Cardiac Calcium Scoring exams.

Cardiac Calcium Scoring exams evaluate the amount of life threatening, calcium containing plaque in your heart. Heart attacks occur when coronary arteries become blocked with plaque. Knowing your Cardiac Calcium Score will help you and your doctor better understand your risk for a heart attack.

Cardiac calcium scoring exams are priced at a flat $49. Insurances are not billed for this service and the fee is due at the time of the exam. To qualify for the exam, a patient must:

BE AN AGE GREATER THAN 40 YEARS

HAVE NO HISTORY OF HEART DISEASE

HAVE HAD NO CARDIAC SCORING EXAM WITHIN THE LAST 5 YEARS

To prepare for the exam, a patient must:

HAVE NOT HAD CAFFEINE OR HAVE SMOKED 4 HOURS PRIOR TO THE EXAM

Heart Disease Risk Factors include:

FAMILY HISTORY OF HEART DISEASE

DIABETES

HIGH BLOOD PRESSURE

SMOKING

OVERWEIGHT OR OBESE

PHYSICALLY INACTIVE

HIGH BLOOD CHOLESTEROL LEVELS

Exams take less than 30 minutes and can save your life! Call 812-847- 5204 to schedule an exam today!

Advertisements

Like this: Like Loading...