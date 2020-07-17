This week at the Farmers’ Market (July 18th)

This week’s Linton Farmers’ Market will feature 13 vendors offering locally grown produce, handmade soaps, and a variety of baked goods.

The market will be located behind Humphreys Park in Linton and operate from 9am until 1pm.

Previous customers will notice some changes to the market layout and procedures as new guidelines have been created to manage the spread of germs and viruses. You can view a full list of those guidelines below.

To learn more about the Linton Farmers’ Market, visit their website or follow them on Facebook.

From the Linton Farmers’ Market:

Greetings,

Who doesn’t love BLT sandwiches? Lucky you, our vendors have ripe, juicy tomatoes, several kinds of fresh dense bread, and nitrate free bacon. For your extra layer add onion, jalapenos, an egg, peppers, endless possibilities of fresh produce.

We will have sweet corn this week, blackberries, rainbow swiss chard, red and green tomatoes, fresh herbs, the list goes on.

WIC will be back this week, handing out WIC vouchers to all eligible recipients. And the market will double your money. Stop by the information booth for more information.

Cavan Lemburg will be joining us this week playing his saxophone from 9-11. Cavan will be playing some of your favorite tunes.

Make sure to come early, and beat the heat!

See you Saturday

This Week’s Vendors

Brick Hill Farm – yellow squash, onions, orka, rainbow swiss chard

District 6 Farm – blackberries, bell peppers, jalapenos, green tomatoes

Fish King – fish sandwiches, lemon shake ups, seasoned fries, and more

Four Flags Farm – maple syrup, breads, eggs, herbs, produce

Ginny's Country Oven – a variety of baked goods, jams & jellies

Glory Hill Family Farm – tomatoes, zucchini, kale, and more produce

Good Aura Homestead – honey, eggs, soap

Morning Glory Farm – fresh produce, fresh meat

Shanty Iris – kombucha, breads, eggs, produce, soap

Sweet Tooth Booth – pies, donuts, cinnamon rolls, and more

Wagler Family Farms – wide variety of produce and baked goods

Wagler's Produce – wide variety of produce

We Made This – handmade soap, lotion, and wax tarts

Customer Health & Safety Guidelines

Stay at home if you or someone in your home are sick.

Wash your hands prior to entering the market. A hand washing/sanitizing station will be available at the market entrance. We also encourage customers to wear a face mask.

A hand washing/sanitizing station will be available at the market entrance. We also encourage customers to wear a face mask. Always maintain a 6-foot distance from others. Sidewalk chalk or tape will be used to delineate proper distances between customers and vendors, and to guide customers through the market.

Sidewalk chalk or tape will be used to delineate proper distances between customers and vendors, and to guide customers through the market. Do NOT touch any produce or product. The vendor will hand your items to you.

The vendor will hand your items to you. Limit shoppers to one if possible. A second shopper may wait at the exit to help carry items or a pair of shoppers may separate to pick up items from multiple vendors more efficiently.

A second shopper may wait at the exit to help carry items or a pair of shoppers may separate to pick up items from multiple vendors more efficiently. Limit socializing. Keep your visit short and do not linger, socialize, or congregate inside the market, so our vendors can serve as many customers as possible.

Keep your visit short and do not linger, socialize, or congregate inside the market, so our vendors can serve as many customers as possible. Wash all produce before eating.

