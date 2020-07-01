Reopening Indiana plan modified, Stage 4.5 begins Saturday

In May, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb announced a five stage plan for reopening the State of Indiana after our recent lockdown due to Coronavirus or COVID-19. A website has been created to help Hoosiers interpret the Governor’s “Road Map to Safely Reopen Indiana”. For some counties, the reopening will be slightly delayed (where noted), but Greene County currently falls under the standard plan.

The Governor’s office has been using data based on four key principles when making decisions regarding the novel Coronavirus. These items are monitored and if all principles maintain a positive direction, we proceed to the stage in the reopening plan.

4 Key Principles of Health

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients statewide has decreased for 14 days

The state retains its surge capacity for critical care beds and ventilators

The state retains its ability to test all Hoosiers who are COVID-19 symptomatic as well as health care workers, first responders, and frontline employees

Health officials have systems in place to contact all individuals who test positive for COVID-19 and expand contact tracing

Below you’ll find the complete text for Stage 4.5 which begins this Saturday, July 4th.

From the State of Indiana:

STAGE 4.5 – BEGINNING JULY 4TH

GUIDELINES FOR ALL HOOSIERS

Hoosiers 65 and older and those with known high-risk medical conditions should adhere to social distancing guidelines and remain cautious at work and in their communities

Continue remote work as needed

Face coverings are highly recommended

Social gatherings of up to 250 people may take place following the CDC social distancing guidelines. The coronavirus is often spread among groups of people who are in close contact in a confined space for an extended period of time. This limit applies to wedding receptions, parties, and other events where people are in close physical contact for extended periods of time, particularly in indoor locations

Outdoor visitation must resume July 4 at assisted living facilities and nursing homes, in accordance with ISDH visitation guidelines

Indoor nursing home and assisted living visitation may resume on July 4. Facilities must have a plan for indoor visitation by Stage 5

Hospital visitations encouraged with precautions

STAGE 4 RESTRICTIONS THAT CONTINUE

State government building access available by appointment. State employees are required to wear masks in public areas, with exceptions

Dining room food service may operate at up to 75% capacity as long as social distancing is observed

Bar seating in restaurants may operate at 50% capacity as long as social distancing is observed

Bars and nightclubs may operate at 50% capacity adhering to social distancing guidelines

Cultural, entertainment, and tourism sites may operate at 50% capacity. This includes museums, zoos, aquariums, and like facilities

Movie theaters, bowling alleys, and similar facilities may operate at 50% capacity, adhering to social distancing guidelines

Raceways may operate at 50% grandstand capacity

Venues may operate at a 50% capacity with adherence to social distancing guidelines

Amusement parks, water parks, and like facilities may operate at 50% capacity; reservations are encouraged to limit the number of customers at any one time

Personal services continue operations with restrictions

Gyms, fitness centers and other workout facilities continue operations with restrictions

WHAT OPENS IN STAGE 4.5

K-12 school operations may begin the 2020-21 academic year on July 1; extra-curricular, co-curricular activities may resume July 6

Pari-mutuel horse racing and county and state fair racing may begin with 50% spectator capacity

Fairs, festivals and other similar outdoor events may open with restrictions. See guidance

Youth overnight camps may open. See guidance

Conventions may resume following the Gatherings and Meetings Guidelines of Executive Order 20-32, which outlines how single and multiple-site venues may operate. Masks are highly recommended for all participants

View the complete Stage 4.5 document here.

