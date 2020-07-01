OCRA now accepting applications for Historic Renovation Grant

From the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs:

INDIANAPOLIS (July 1, 2020) – Today, Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs announced that the Historic Renovation Grant Program is open for applications. The program is designed to preserve and rehabilitate historic properties to further incentivize downtown economic development across Indiana

“Our downtowns and Main Streets are the heartbeat of our cities and towns,” said Lt. Gov. Crouch. “These grants will help local communities maintain their historic properties, celebrate their rich history and update the exterior structure to ensure these properties are around for generations to come.”

Applicants with an eligible historic commercial structure have the opportunity to apply for project funding between $5,000 and $100,000 at a maximum request of 50 percent of the total eligible project cost. Eligible applicants include non-profits, individuals, partnerships, firms, associations, joint ventures, limited liability companies, corporations or non-profit affordable housing organizations.

“Especially in this current economic climate, attracting visitors to our downtowns is crucial for economic development,” said Matt Crouch, Interim Executive Director of OCRA. “Any eligible historic commercial structure in Indiana is encouraged to apply.”

Eligible properties for this grant program must be at least fifty years old and either listed on the register of Indiana historic sites/structures, be listed or eligible for the National Register of Historic Places or be listed as a contributing resource in a National Register District. Applications are accepted on a rolling basis and can be submitted at any time.

Due to COVID-19, the proposed change of having applications divided into two funding pools, based on the amount requested, will not be a program guideline this year.

Interested property owners, who meet established eligibility requirements, must submit an application and all supporting documentation to apply. For more information, visit www.in.gov/ocra/hrgp.htm

Advertisements

Like this: Like Loading...