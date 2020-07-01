Holcomb’s Executive Order Delays Economic Impact

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb’s Executive Order #20-33, which was signed on Tuesday, extended the prohibition of certain residential evictions and foreclosures that had otherwise been set to expire June 30th, as well as prohibiting the disconnection of utilities due to non-payment until August 14th, 2020. For even non-regulated utilities, the order states, “Utility companies are strongly encouraged to offer payment plans of at least six months to all customers. It also extended temporary licences for a variety of healthcare professional and students.

Photo by Karolina Grabowska from Pexels

