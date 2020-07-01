DNR: Registration for reserved hunts will begin July 6

Beginning July 6, hunters can apply for a reserved hunts online by visiting on.IN.gov/reservedhunt.



The online method is the only way to apply. No late entries will be accepted. Applicants must possess a hunting license that is valid for the hunt for which they are applying.



Hunters will be selected through a random computerized drawing. Applicants will be able to view drawing results online within two weeks after application deadlines. An email will be sent to all applicants when the drawing is completed.



Applications for the following hunting opportunities open July 6 and must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 17:

Dove Hunt Draw : Applicants may select the desired date and property. Due to inclement spring weather, other crops may have been planted in place of or along with sunflowers. Participating properties include Atterbury, Goose Pond, Jasper-Pulaski, Kankakee, Kingsbury, Pigeon River, Glendale, J.E. Roush Lake, Willow Slough and Winamac fish & wildlife areas (FWAs).



Waterfowl Hunt Draw: Participating FWAs include Goose Pond, Hovey Lake, Kankakee, Kingsbury, LaSalle and Willow Slough. Province Pond Wetland Conservation Area and Monroe Lake will also be participating.



Deer Hunt Draw: Participating properties include Deer Creek Fish & Wildlife Area, Fairbanks Landing Fish & Wildlife Area, Tern Bar Slough Wildlife Diversity Conservation Area and Shrader-Weaver Nature Preserve in Fayette County.



Military/Refuge Firearm, Primitive and Archery Deer Hunt Draw: Properties participating include Camp Atterbury Joint Maneuver Training Center, Big Oaks National Wildlife Refuge and Mascatatuck National Wildlife Refuge. Please note that hunts on military/refuge properties may be canceled at any time.



Youth Firearm Deer Hunt: Muscatatuck National Wildlife Refuge will host one reserved youth firearm deer hunt.



Pheasant Hunt Draws: The Nov. 7 hunt is reserved for youth (ages 17 and younger) only.

Please note that only one application per hunt is allowed. No changes can be made once the application is submitted.



The application process is now consolidated into the online services website along with licenses, CheckIN Game, and HIP registration. An online account is not required to apply, but a Customer ID number is needed.



In this new system, hunts without a registration fee will follow the same process as those with a fee. For hunts with no fee required in order to register, applicants will be asked to “Add to Cart,” “Proceed to Checkout,” and “Place Order.” If the transaction total is $0, the applicant will not be asked to enter credit card information. Applicants must place an order to submit their application.



To view draw hunt results, applicants can log into their online services account or click “View hunt draw results” at the same site they used to apply for the hunt. From that site, they should select “Click here” under Reserved Hunts to see the status of registered hunts. The link will only show upcoming hunts that an individual has registered for. Logging into an account online is required to see the full history of past hunt registrations, including previous years.



More information is available at on.IN.gov/reservedhunt.

Featured Photo by Erik Karits from Pexels

