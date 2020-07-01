Indiana’s unemployment claims numbers falsely inflated

DWD adds safeguards to further protect against fraud

From the Indiana Department of Workforce Development:

INDIANAPOLIS (July 1, 2020) – The Indiana Department of Workforce Development (DWD) continues to implement additional safeguards to further protect its unemployment insurance system from the threat of fraud.

DWD is putting “holds” on, and investigating, many Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claims that have been recently filed before clearing them for payment.

The holds are the result of nation-wide increases in identity theft and fraud in unemployment filings.

“We have been monitoring situations in other states, and now similar attempts of fraud are targeting Indiana,” said Regina Ashley, DWD’s Chief Unemployment Insurance and Workforce Solutions Officer. “DWD is working vigilantly to ensure these attempts to cheat the system are caught and that payments are not falsely distributed.”

For the week ending June 20, initial unemployment claims totaled 31,885, a 28% increase from the previous week, according to DWD. Increases could be due to suspected fraud. The U.S. Department of Labor, on July 2, will release initial claims numbers, including those for Indiana, for the week ending June 27, which could also show signs of potential fraud.

