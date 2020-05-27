UPDATED: No active COVID-19 cases present at Glenburn

Updated on May 27th, 2020 at 2:30pm:
Based on information obtained from the latest Glenburn COVID-19 update, we’ve learned that there are currently no active cases present at the Glenburn facility. Three (3) residents who tested positive for COVID-19 remain in the hospital.
The number of recoveries now stands at 71. The recovery count for employees has risen to 27.
Here is the breakdown of COVID-19 cases at Glenburn Home:
Resident Positive Cases –
- Three (3) active cases
- Zero (0) are being cared for within the Glenburn facility
- Three (3) residents have been admitted to the hospital
Resident Recoveries* – 71
- Sixty-seven (71) total resident recoveries
- Sixty-three (67) residents are still residing at Glenburn
- Four (4) residents have been discharged to home
Resident Deaths – 22
- Twenty-two (22) confirmed COVID-19 deaths
- One (1) suspected COVID-19 death.
Employee Positive Cases – 6
- Six (6) employees have tested positive and are currently quarantined
Employee Recoveries – 27
- Twenty (27) employees who previously tested positive have recovered from the COVID-19 virus
*Recoveries are determined by our Glenburn’s Medical Director in accordance with CDC guidelines.
Photo courtesy of Glenburn Home
