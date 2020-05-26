Crane Credit Union Paying Youth for Good Grades

From Crane Credit Union:

Each student that brings in their report card at the end of the grading semester will be rewarded for good grades. All A’s will receive a $4.00 deposit. Grades are based on semester averages and students up to the high school level are eligible.

In order to take advantage of this offer, the recipient must be a Crane Credit Union member. There are a number of ways that you can qualify for membership and join Crane.

If someone in your immediate family is already a member of Crane Credit Union. Immediate family is defined as spouse, child, sibling, parent, grandparent, grandchild, step-parent, step-child, step-sibling and adoptive relationships.

Or, if you live or work in at least one of these Indiana counties: Bartholomew, Brown, Clay, Daviess, Dubois, Gibson, Greene, Hendricks, Jackson, Johnson, Knox, Lawrence, Marion (Center township, Decatur township, Franklin township, Lawrence township, Perry township, Pike township, Washington township, and Wayne township), Martin, Monroe, Morgan, Owen, Orange, Parke, Pike, Posey, Putnam, Sullivan, Vanderburgh, Vermillion, Vigo, and Warrick.

Featured photo by Pixabay

Advertisements

Like this: Like Loading...