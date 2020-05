The video below by Welch & Cornett Funeral Home shows the funeral processional for Wendell “Sparky” Sparks as it passes by the Linton Fire Station on Wednesday afternoon.

An American flag was hoisted over Highway 54 by two ladder trucks to pay respect to the former Fire Chief who spent over 30 years with the Linton Fire Department before retiring in 2003.

View the complete obituary for Wendell R. Sparks here.

Honoring Wendell Sparks Posted by Welch & Cornett Funeral Home on Wednesday, 27 May 2020

Featured photo courtesy of Welch & Cornett Funeral Home

