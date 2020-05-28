Linton Police searching for “armed and dangerous” burglary suspect

From The Linton Police Department:

Marion “Tanner” Haywood

Linton Police Department is seeking help in locating the suspect of a home burglary/thefts that occurred in Linton earlier today.

Anyone with information about the current location of Marion “Tanner” Haywood is asked to contact the Linton Police Department at (812) 847-4411 or CrimeStoppers at (812) 847-5463/ 812.TIP.LINE.

Haywood is considered armed and dangerous at this time. We are asking that you not approach or confront Haywood. If seen, please notify local police.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

