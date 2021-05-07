Greene County Jail Log – May 7th, 2021

Landon Christopher Jerrells, age 19, of Linton was arrested by Linton Police Officer Franklin for operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, and minor possession of alcohol. Bond was set at $4,500 with ten percent allowed. Bond was paid.
Glyndon Edward Short, age 53, of Bloomington began his sentence for operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony. Under a plea agreement, Judge Dena Martin sentenced Short to 1 year 180 days. Attorney Nicole Slivensky was appointed to represent the Defendant at the County’s expense.
Elijah Ray Haldeman, age 31, of Linton was arrested by Linton Officer Phipps for domestic battery, strangulation, and resisting law enforcement. Bond was set at $6,000 with ten percent allowed.
Dustin Eugene Watts, age 40 and listed as homeless, was arrested by Jasonville Officer Pilant for criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor. Bond was set at $1,000 with ten percent allowed.
Jason W. Camden, age 47, of Dugger was arrested by Linton Officer Franklin for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony charge, as well as possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. No bond.
Michael Dean Raper, age 58, of Lyons began his sentence after the Court entered an order revoking a portion of the suspended sentence Raper was to serve for operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing endangerment to a person, a Class A misdemeanor.
Dayvon Shavoia Lang, age 24, of Evansville was booked on a warrant for failure to appear to answer for charges, including: possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony, as well as possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Bond was set at $5,000 with ten percent allowed. Lang has other pending charges in Vanderburgh County, as well.
Anthony Wayne Hedden, age 31, of Jasonville was booked on a warrant for driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor. Bond was set at $5,000 with ten percent allowed. Bond was paid.
Richard Dylan Foreman, age 34, of Carmel was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. No bond.
James Patrick Todd, age 54, of Bloomington was booked on a warrant for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Level 6 felony. No bond.
Richard James Wilkins, Jr., age 37, of Linton was arrested by Linton’s Assistant Chief of Police Deb McDonald for domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor. Bond was set at $1,000 with ten percent allowed.
Matthew David Spencer, age 46, or Sullivan was arrested by Linton Officer Franklin on an out-of-county warrant stemming from Vigo County for failure to appear, a Class A misdemeanor. No bond.
Larry Edward Blaire, age 35, of Sullivan was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony charge. No bond.
Lori J. Marling, age 56, of Solsberry was booked on a warrant for neglect of a dependent child, a Level 6 felony, as well as juvenile compulsory school attendance law violations, a Class B misdemeanor charge. Bond was set at $5,000 with ten percent allowed. Bond was paid.
Robert Adam Slough, age 34, of Worthington was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. No bond.
The reader is cautioned that allegations are simply that until proven otherwise in a court of law; therefore, the person(s) shown as arrested for the charges listed above should be considered innocent until proven guilty.
