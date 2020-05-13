Linton Freedom Festival canceled for 2020

From the Linton-Stockton Chamber of Commerce:

LINTON, IN – The Linton-Stockton Chamber of Commerce and the Linton Freedom

Festival Taskforce have made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s Linton Freedom Festival to be

held June 29-July 4, 2020.

This decision has not come lightly. With the uncertainty that the COVID-19 situation brings, along with

the possible changes to any of the Indiana Back on Track phases, the fact that we rely solely on events

and the generosity of our local businesses and individuals to sponsor or donate financially to make our

festival and parade possible, we felt it was the best decision to cancel. Not only did we not feel it to be

appropriate to ask for funds, when so many of our businesses have experienced reductions in cash flow

during this time, we also recognize the positive cases in Greene County continue to rise and felt an

obligation to protect our community, our medical professionals and first responders.

The Linton Freedom Festival will return in full force for 2021 and looks forward to seeing each of you,

along with your families and friends, supporting the Linton community and our Independence Day

celebration.

About the Linton-Stockton Chamber of Commerce and Freedom Festival Taskforce

The Linton-Stockton Chamber of Commerce is dedicated to the promotion and stimulation of the

economy of the Linton Community and Greene County to enhance the quality of life through business,

industry and recreation. The Freedom Festival Taskforce is a committee of the Linton-Stockton Chamber

of Commerce that coordinates and executes events surrounding the Linton Freedom Festival.

Advertisements

Like this: Like Loading...