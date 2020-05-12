Pavement patching operations scheduled for SR 54 in Linton

From the Indiana Department of Transportation:

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces lane restrictions for State Road 54 in Linton for a pavement patching project.

Beginning on or Around Monday, May 18, contractors will close one lane of S.R. 54 for pavement patching operations. Workers will remove and repair areas of failing or weakened pavement. The road will be restricted from S.R. 59 to 12th Street in intermittent locations as a part of this operation.

Work is expected to be performed during daytime hours from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. and traffic will be controlled by flaggers. Dependent upon weather conditions, the project is expected to last until the beginning of June. Delays should be expected as a part of this operation.

INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.

Stay Informed

Motorists in Southwest Indiana can monitor road closures, road conditions, and traffic alerts any time via:

Facebook: facebook.com/INDOTVincennesDistrict

Twitter: @INDOTSouthwest

CARS 511: indot.carsprogram.org

Mobile App: iTunes App Store and the Google Play store for Android



About Next Level Roads

“With a sustainable, data-driven plan in place to fund roads and bridges, Hoosiers can rest assured that Indiana will remain the Crossroads of America for generations to come.” – Governor Eric J. Holcomb

Governor Holcomb’s Next Level Roads plan is a fully-funded, data-driven investment in Indiana’s transportation infrastructure. Implemented in 2017, Next Level Roads dedicates more than $60 billion to construction and maintenance projects for at least the next 20 years to improve and maintain Indiana’s state highways, finish major projects, and plan for the future. The plan fosters partnerships between the state and Hoosier cities, towns, and counties to deliver high-priority local road projects. Next Level Roads is enhancing Indiana’s economic edge and the quality of life for all Hoosiers. View our interactive Next Level Roads construction map at www.nextlevelroads.com.

About the Indiana Department of Transportation

Over the past 100 years, INDOT has transformed the state of Indiana into the Crossroads of America we know today. With six district offices and 3,500 employees, the agency is responsible for constructing and maintaining more than 29,000 lane miles of highways, more than 5,700 bridges, and supporting 4,500 rail miles and 117 airports across the state. Indiana once again ranked #1 in the U.S. for infrastructure in CNBC’s 2019 “America’s Top States for Business” ranking. Learn more about INDOT at in.gov/indot.

