Yesterday marked the end of the 2019-2020 school year for students of Linton-Stockton School Corporation. Since students were restricted to e-learning for the remaining few weeks of school due to the COVID-19 pandemic, LSSC teachers and staff got creative and produced a video to say farewell to their students.

See the video produced by Linton-Stockton School Corporation below.

Advertisements

Like this: Like Loading...