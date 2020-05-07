Linton pool will remain closed for 2020 season

In a Facebook post earlier this evening, the A.M. Risher Aquatic Center announced that the pool will not be opening for the 2020 season.

From The A.M Risher Aquatic Center:

City Administrators and the Pool Board have made the decision not to open the pool for the 2020 season. The Greene County Health Department provided very specific requirements for swimming pools and aquatic facilities laid out from the Indiana State Department of Health and Governor Holcomb’s Back on Track plan. These requirements for social distancing and sanitizing would be difficult to consistently execute for a facility with a limited season and capacity. The health and safety of our patrons and staff are of utmost importance, and we look forward to the 2021 season.

