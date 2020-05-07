Glenburn’s COVID-19 case count jumps to 83

In the latest daily COVID-19 update from Glenburn Home, Administrator Jean Johanningsmeier is reporting that the total positive case count for the Linton-based nursing home has nearly doubled and now stands at 83 total resident cases. 12 employees have also tested positive.

Read the full update below.

From Glenburn Home:

RE: Glenburn Home – COVID 19 UPDATE

May 7, 2020 (Updated at 12:00 P.M. Daily)

TO: All Glenburn Home Community Members

FROM: Jean Johanningsmeier

Glenburn Home Administrator

(812) 847-2221

Residents of Glenburn Home

POSITIVE CASES – Eighty-three (83) of our residents have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. Eighty (80) are being cared for within the Glenburn facility, and three (3) residents have been admitted to the hospital. This includes results of tests performed, at our request, by the ISDH “strike team” on Tuesday, May 5.

DEATHS – Seven (7) confirmed COVID-19 deaths and one (1) suspected COVID-19 death.

Please join us in keeping these residents and their loved ones in your prayers as they grieve these terrible losses.

Employees of Glenburn Home:

POSITIVE CASES – Eighteen (18) employees are currently quarantined. Twelve (12) of those employees have tested positive and six (6) are awaiting results.

Testing

Testing of residents for the COVID-19 virus must be completed by a “strike team” from the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH). It continues to be our policy to request testing according to the guidance provided by the ISDH.

Care and Privacy Guidelines

Please know that we have followed, and will continue to do so, all guidance set forth for privacy, patient care, employee safety, and efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 as provided by the Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) and the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

While we strive for transparency in everything we do, please know that we are bound by federal guidelines under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), which protect the privacy of our residents, who may not want their condition known. Our medical directors follow all established federal laws in notifying families of any change in the medical condition of their loved ones. We are taking every step as recommended by authorities to contain the spread and want to reassure our residents, their families, and our dedicated staff that we will continue to do everything possible to fight this virus and provide the necessary care to our residents and employees.

We must also recognize our team for the concern and commitment they have shown to our residents during this challenging time. Thank you all for your support. If you have any questions, please let us know.

