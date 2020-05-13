Crane Credit Union announces 2020 scholarship winners

From Crane Credit Union:

Crane Credit Union understands the importance of education and recognizes the rising costs in tuition. To help our members further their education, Crane awarded eleven (11) $1,200 scholarships to graduating high school seniors.

Applicants were evaluated on an application, academic profile, and essay. Applicants had to be members of Crane Credit Union for a minimum of three months and planning to be enroll full-time in the fall of 2020 at a technical, two-year, or four-year college or university.

We are pleased to announce the recipients of the 2020 Crane Credit Union scholarships. Each recipient listed below received $1,200.

Ethan Denbo – Terre Haute North High School

Nathan King – Mitchell High School

Ethan Lockard – Shakamak High School

Lauren Nekola – Bloomington High School South

Allison Paul – Avon High School

Evan Shaw – Bloomington High School South

Makayla Sipes – Washington High School

Lillian Tarvin – Franklin High School

Hannah Walls – Bloomfield High School

McKenzie White – North Daviess High School

Wade Worthington – Evansville Central High School

