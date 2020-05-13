Glenburn Home: 28 residents, 14 employees have recovered from COVID-19

Glenburn Home has been providing daily updates for the community and family members of their residents since mid-April in the form of a news release from Administrator, Jean Johanningsmeier. The updates are posted to Facebook and Glenburn.com at Noon and provide total counts of positive COVID-19 cases for both residents and employees in addition to the number of resident deaths related to the virus.

The positive case count for residents nearly doubled last week as it soared to 83 positive cases. However, the daily updates took a positive spin on Wednesday as recovery counts were added to the list of provided statistics.

As of Wednesday, May 13th at Noon, 28 residents were deemed by CDC guidelines and the Glenburn Medical Director as having recovered from COVID-19. Additionally, 14 employees who previously tested positive have recovered.

Of the 151 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases for Greene County, as reported by the Indiana State Department of Health, Glenburn now accounts for 59% of those cases. Unfortunately, though, a total of 15 confirmed and 1 suspected COVID-19 resident deaths have occurred accounting for nearly 90% of the county total.

The Greene County community has proven that Glenburn is not in the fight alone as they contend with what is more than likely the worst pandemic in the facility’s history. From signs and messages displayed throughout Linton, to donations of PPE, personal care items for staff members, and even a parade of emergency personnel, the outpouring of positive support continues to flood social media on a daily basis.

Read Glenburn’s daily COVID-19 update for Wednesday, May 13th below. You can read future updates on the Glenburn’s Facebook page and website.

From Glenburn Home:

RE: Glenburn Home – COVID 19 UPDATE DATE:

May 13, 2020 (Updated at 12:00 P.M. Daily)

TO: All Glenburn Home Community Members

FROM: Jean Johanningsmeier

Glenburn Home Administrator

(812) 847-2221

Residents of Glenburn Home

POSITIVE CASES – Seventy-five (75) of our current residents have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. Seventy-one (71) are being cared for within the Glenburn facility, and four (4) residents have been admitted to the hospital.

RECOVERIES – (As defined by the CDC and determined by our Medical Director) – Of the seventy-five (75) positive cases, twenty- three (23) in our facility and two (2) in the hospital have recovered from the COVID-19 virus. These recoveries have been determined over a number of recent days. We will continue to report recoveries on a regular basis. Three (3) additional residents have recovered and been discharged to home.

DEATHS – Fifteen (15) confirmed COVID-19 deaths and one (1) suspected COVID-19 death. Please join us in keeping these residents and their loved ones in your prayers as they grieve these terrible losses.

Employees of Glenburn Home:

POSITIVE CASES – Sixteen (16) employees are currently quarantined. Fifteen (15) of those employees have tested positive and one (1) is awaiting test results.

RECOVERIES – Fourteen (14) employees who previously tested positive have recovered from the COVID-19 virus. Hospitalization Our residents are hospitalized if the Medical Director determines there is a medical necessity to do so, and the family members or the resident’s representative consent to the move.

Testing

Testing of residents for the COVID-19 virus must be completed by a “strike team” from the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH). It continues to be our policy to request testing according to the guidance provided by the ISDH.

Care and Privacy Guidelines Please know that we have followed, and will continue to do so, all guidance set forth for privacy, patient care, employee safety, and efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 as provided by the Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) and the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

While we strive for transparency in everything we do, please know that we are bound by federal guidelines under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), which protect the privacy of our residents, who may not want their condition known. Our medical directors follow all established federal laws in notifying families of any change in the medical condition of their loved ones.

We are taking every step as recommended by authorities to contain the spread and want to reassure our residents, their families, and our dedicated staff that we will continue to do everything possible to fight this virus and provide the necessary care to our residents and employees. We must also recognize our team for the concern and commitment they have shown to our residents during this challenging time. Thank you all for your support. If you have any questions, please let us know.

Advertisements

Like this: Like Loading...