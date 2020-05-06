Local first responders organize parade to show support for medical workers [VIDEO and PHOTOS]

Photo submitted by Amanda Hale

If you’re wondering why the air was filled with the sound of sirens in Linton last night, you’ll be delighted to know that yesterday at approximately 7:00pm, first responders and EMS workers from all over Greene County joined together to form a parade of emergency vehicles that traveled past Greene County General Hospital and Glenburn Nursing Home. The parade was to show support for frontline medical workers at the local healthcare facilities.

Members of the Linton Police Department and Linton Fire Department took part in the parade that was organized by Bloomfield Deputy Town Marshal Lt. Marvin Holt.

View a brief video below of the parade as it passed Glenburn Home.

Video by The Lintonian

Photos submitted by Amanda Hale









The Linton Police Department and Linton Fire department are proud to be able to participate in a parade this evening at… Posted by Linton Police Dept on Tuesday, 5 May 2020

