Glenburn Home’s COVID-19 case count now stands at 42

Read Glenburn Home’s daily COVID-19 press release for May 5th, 2020 below.

From Glenburn Home:

RE: Glenburn Home – COVID 19 UPDATE

DATE: May 5, 2020 (Updated at 12:00 P.M. Daily)

TO: All Glenburn Home Community Members

FROM: Jean Johanningsmeier

Glenburn Home Administrator

(812) 847-2221

As our nation, Indiana and local communities deal with the coronavirus pandemic, we are providing this daily update on how it has impacted our residents, employees, families, friends and community.

Please know that we have followed, and will continue to do so, all guidance set forth for privacy, patient care, employee safety, and efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 as provided by the Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) and the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

While we strive for transparency in everything we do, please know that we are bound by federal guidelines under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), which protect the privacy of our residents, who may not want their condition known. Our medical directors follow all established federal laws in notifying families of any change in the medical condition of their loved ones.

Testing

Testing of residents for the COVID-19 virus must be completed by a “strike team” from the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH). It continues to be our policy to request testing according to the guidance provided by the ISDH.

At our request, the ISDH “strike team” tested forty-eight (48) residents on Tuesday, April 28. The results of those tests are included below.

We have since requested testing of additional residents by the “strike team” from the ISDH. Those results will be reported when outcomes of the testing are available.

Residents of Glenburn Home

POSITIVE CASES (No Change) – Forty-two (42) of our residents have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. Forty (40) are being cared for within the Glenburn facility, and two (2) residents have been admitted to the hospital.

“Forty-two (42) of our residents have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. Forty (40) are being cared for within the Glenburn facility, and two (2) residents have been admitted to the hospital.” Jean Johanningsmeier – Glenburn Home Administrator

ADDITONAL TESTS REQUESTED – These residents are being provided the same level of care as those residents who have tested positive for the virus.

DEATHS (No Change) – Six (6) confirmed COVID-19 deaths and one (1) suspected COVID-19 death – A “suspected” death means the resident displayed one or more symptoms of the COVID-19 virus but had not been tested prior to their passing.

Please join us in keeping these residents and their loved ones in your prayers as they grieve these terrible losses. They need our support at this difficult time, and Glenburn Home is doing everything we can to be there for them.

Employees of Glenburn Home:

POSITIVE CASES – Fifteen (15) employees are currently quarantined. Eight (8) of those employees have tested positive and seven (7) are awaiting results.

We are taking every step as recommended by authorities to contain the spread and want to reassure our residents, their families, and our dedicated staff that we will continue to do everything possible to fight this virus and provide the necessary care to our residents and employees. Our focus remains on the health and well-being of our community, and our mission has never been more meaningful.

We must also recognize our team for the concern and commitment they have shown to our residents during this challenging time. We ask that our residents and staff do all that they can to support our community and continue to follow the social distancing and preventative guidelines set forth by the CDC.

Thank you all for your support. If you have any questions, please let us know.

Advertisements

Like this: Like Loading...