Linton Farmers’ Market will open May 16th with new safety guidelines

Starting Saturday, May 16th, the Linton Farmers’ Market will take place on Saturdays from 9am – 1pm behind Humphreys Park in Linton.

See information below from the market regarding new health and safety guidelines.

From the Linton Farmers’ Market:

Governor Holcomb’s Executive Order 20-14 has deemed farmers’ markets as essential businesses, so the Linton Farmers’ Market plans to serve our community starting Saturday, May 16th, unless otherwise directed by officials. Farmers’ markets are a vital part of our food system and are essential to our small, local farmers.

We have made many changes to the market this year to ensure the community’s safety, including limiting the number of customers and entry points to the market, and adding space between vendor’s stalls to be in compliance with CDC’s physical distancing guidelines. We have also cancelled all market events including children’s activities, food sampling, music, raffles, and other entertainment.

The Linton Farmers’ Market has long been a place to gather and build community. However, this season we must follow public health recommendations and resist the urge to linger and socialize. Please help us ensure a safe environment for everyone by following our new rules.

2020 CUSTOMER GUIDELINES:

Stay at home if you or someone in your home are sick.

Wash your hands prior to entering the market. A hand washing/sanitizing station will be available at the market entrance. We also encourage customers to wear a face mask.

A hand washing/sanitizing station will be available at the market entrance. We also encourage customers to wear a face mask. Always maintain a 6-foot distance from others. Sidewalk chalk or tape will be used to delineate proper distances between customers and vendors, and to guide customers through the market.

Sidewalk chalk or tape will be used to delineate proper distances between customers and vendors, and to guide customers through the market. Do NOT touch any produce or product. The vendor will hand your items to you.

The vendor will hand your items to you. Limit shoppers to one if possible. A second shopper may wait at the exit to help carry items or a pair of shoppers may separate to pick up items from multiple vendors more efficiently.

A second shopper may wait at the exit to help carry items or a pair of shoppers may separate to pick up items from multiple vendors more efficiently. Limit socializing. Keep your visit short and do not linger, socialize, or congregate inside the market, so our vendors can serve as many customers as possible.

Keep your visit short and do not linger, socialize, or congregate inside the market, so our vendors can serve as many customers as possible. Wash all produce before eating.

By following these simple guidelines, we can all still have access to the fresh, local foods that we so desire, while also keeping everyone as safe as possible. We encourage you to stock up on fresh food and pantry items and support your local farmers. Eating fresh fruits and vegetables is a great way to keep your immune system strong when you need it the most.

Thank you for your patience, understanding and goodwill during this most unusual time. We are monitoring this situation very closely and will communicate any additional changes in this weekly newsletter and on Facebook, so be sure to follow us. We deeply care about our customers and thank you again for placing your trust in the Linton Farmers’ Market.

Thank you for your cooperation!

