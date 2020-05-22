Linton Cinema 3 Cancels Free Summer Kids Films

In a Facebook post Thursday night, Linton Cinema 3 writes that due to movie theaters being moved to “Stage 4” of Indiana’s Back on Track roadmap to re-open the state, they have made the hard decision to cancel their annual Free Summer Kids Films.

Please know that we hate to make this decision, and we don’t make it lightly. There’s just too much uncertainty as to when Indiana will allow us to open back up.

Earlier this week we announced the opening of the Linton Cinema 3 and we even booked the movie "Trolls: World Tour."… Posted by Linton Cinema 3 on Thursday, 21 May 2020

Movie theaters were originally set to re-open at 50% capacity during “Stage 3”, which begins May 24th. With this recent change, movie theaters, bowling alleys, and similar facilities are currently scheduled to be allowed to reopen at 50% capacity when “Stage 4” begins on June 14th. Linton Cinema 3 has been closed since March 17th.

The Facebook post also states that all sponsors will be reimbursed. The Free Summer Kids Films is a program that is put on by the cinema that has been running for six years, which offers a variety of free G or PG rated movies every Tuesday and Wednesday during the summer.

Photo by Tim Mossholder, Pexels

