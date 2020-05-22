Reopening Indiana: Now Entering Stage 3

Earlier this month, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb announced a five stage plan for reopening the State of Indiana after our recent lockdown due to Coronavirus or COVID-19. A website has been created to help Hoosiers interpret the Governor’s “Road Map to Safely Reopen Indiana”. For some counties, the reopening will be slightly delayed (where noted), but Greene County currently falls under the standard plan.
The Governor’s office has been using data based on four key principles when making decisions regarding the novel Coronavirus. These items are monitored and if all principles maintain a positive direction, we proceed to the stage in the reopening plan.
4 Key Principles of Health
- The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients statewide has decreased for 14 days
- The state retains its surge capacity for critical care beds and ventilators
- The state retains its ability to test all Hoosiers who are COVID-19 symptomatic as well as health care workers, first responders, and frontline employees
- Health officials have systems in place to contact all individuals who test positive for COVID-19 and expand contact tracing
Below you’ll find the complete text for Stage 3. Although Stage 3 was originally scheduled to begin on Sunday, May 24th, the Governor announced yesterday that he would move up the date to Friday, May 22nd. You can view a video of the press conference and Stage 3 guidelines below.
From the State of Indiana:
WHERE WE ARE GOING
STAGE 3 – BEGINNING MAY 22ND
For Cass, Lake and Marion counties – which started Stage 2 after other counties, stage 3 may begin on June 1. Local governments may impose more restrictive guidelines.
IF KEY PRINCIPLES OF HEALTH REMAIN POSITIVE
GUIDELINES FOR ALL HOOSIERS
- Hoosiers 65 and older and those with known high-risk medical conditions should limit exposure at work and in their communities
- Continue remote work when possible
- Face coverings are recommended
- Social gatherings of up to 100 people may take place following the CDC social distancing guidelines. The coronavirus is often spread among groups of people who are in close contact in a confined space for an extended period of time. This limit applies to wedding receptions, parties, and other events where people are in close physical contact for extended periods of time
- Nursing homes remain closed to visitors; nursing home guidance will continue to be evaluated
- No travel restrictions
WHAT OPENS
- Retail stores and malls may move to 75% of capacity while maintaining social distancing
- Mall common areas, such as food courts and sitting areas, are limited to 50% capacity
- Gyms and fitness centers may open with restrictions. Class sizes and equipment must be spaced to accommodate social distancing. Limited class sizes. Equipment must be cleaned after each use, and employees are required to wear face coverings
- Playgrounds, tennis courts, basketball courts, and similar facilities may open with social distancing guidelines in place
- Community pools may open according to CDC guidance
- Campgrounds may open with social distancing limitations and sanitation precautions
- Movie theaters may open at 50% capacity; some theater companies have identified specific hygiene and social distancing guidelines
- The CDC will provide guidance about day camps and overnight camps
WHAT REMAINS CLOSED
- Bars and nightclubs
- Cultural, entertainment, and sports venues
- K-12 facilities and activities