Reopening Indiana: Now Entering Stage 3

Earlier this month, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb announced a five stage plan for reopening the State of Indiana after our recent lockdown due to Coronavirus or COVID-19. A website has been created to help Hoosiers interpret the Governor’s “Road Map to Safely Reopen Indiana”. For some counties, the reopening will be slightly delayed (where noted), but Greene County currently falls under the standard plan.

The Governor’s office has been using data based on four key principles when making decisions regarding the novel Coronavirus. These items are monitored and if all principles maintain a positive direction, we proceed to the stage in the reopening plan.

4 Key Principles of Health

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients statewide has decreased for 14 days

The state retains its surge capacity for critical care beds and ventilators

The state retains its ability to test all Hoosiers who are COVID-19 symptomatic as well as health care workers, first responders, and frontline employees

Health officials have systems in place to contact all individuals who test positive for COVID-19 and expand contact tracing

Below you’ll find the complete text for Stage 3. Although Stage 3 was originally scheduled to begin on Sunday, May 24th, the Governor announced yesterday that he would move up the date to Friday, May 22nd. You can view a video of the press conference and Stage 3 guidelines below.

From the State of Indiana:

WHERE WE ARE GOING

STAGE 3 – BEGINNING MAY 22ND

For Cass, Lake and Marion counties – which started Stage 2 after other counties, stage 3 may begin on June 1. Local governments may impose more restrictive guidelines.

IF KEY PRINCIPLES OF HEALTH REMAIN POSITIVE

GUIDELINES FOR ALL HOOSIERS

Hoosiers 65 and older and those with known high-risk medical conditions should limit exposure at work and in their communities

Continue remote work when possible

Face coverings are recommended

Social gatherings of up to 100 people may take place following the CDC social distancing guidelines. The coronavirus is often spread among groups of people who are in close contact in a confined space for an extended period of time. This limit applies to wedding receptions, parties, and other events where people are in close physical contact for extended periods of time

Nursing homes remain closed to visitors; nursing home guidance will continue to be evaluated

No travel restrictions

WHAT OPENS

Retail stores and malls may move to 75% of capacity while maintaining social distancing

Mall common areas, such as food courts and sitting areas, are limited to 50% capacity

Gyms and fitness centers may open with restrictions. Class sizes and equipment must be spaced to accommodate social distancing. Limited class sizes. Equipment must be cleaned after each use, and employees are required to wear face coverings

Playgrounds, tennis courts, basketball courts, and similar facilities may open with social distancing guidelines in place

Community pools may open according to CDC guidance

Campgrounds may open with social distancing limitations and sanitation precautions

Movie theaters may open at 50% capacity; some theater companies have identified specific hygiene and social distancing guidelines

The CDC will provide guidance about day camps and overnight camps

WHAT REMAINS CLOSED

Bars and nightclubs

Cultural, entertainment, and sports venues

K-12 facilities and activities

