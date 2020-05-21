Scaled-down version of Greene County 4-H Fair will take place as scheduled

From the Greene County 4-H Council in conjunction with Purdue Extension – Greene County:

SWITZ CITY – The Greene County 4-H Council in conjunction with Purdue Extension – Greene County voted to hold a scaled version of the Greene County Fair this year. The Fair will look and feel significantly different from the past. It will allow 4-H members the opportunity to highlight their accomplishments. For this to happen, Greene County must be at a stage 5 in the Governor’s COVID-19 Back on Track recovery plan.

The Greene County Fair is an opportunity for the community to celebrate its youth and their accomplishments. The safety of these youth is our top priority.

The fairgrounds will be closed to the general public, only allowing 4-H members, their parents or guardians as well as Purdue Extension employees and volunteers access to the grounds. Limiting the number of people as much as possible is what will make this event a success this year.

Unfortunately this year, in order to assist in limiting people on the fairgrounds the Exhibit Hall will be closed to the public and the Open Class Fair, where adults can bring projects to be judged, has been cancelled. All other extra activities such as Mudd Volleyball, Tractor Pulls, Hog Wrestling, etc. have been cancelled or postponed at this time.

The council is collaborating with the Greene County Sports Network to be able to livestream all shows and exhibits allowing friends and loved ones to see the exhibits in safety. Virtual options will be given to all 4-H members in case they have concerns being on the fairgrounds. These virtual options will allow members to complete their 4-H projects for the year.

The Greene County 4-H Council is working closely with the County Commissioners, the Greene County Health Department as well as Purdue Extension to ensure that we conduct activities in a safe manner. There are specific requirements set by Purdue University that each county must follow. Some of the major requirements include:

All employees, volunteers, and 4-H members must wear a face covering

A sign-in record must be kept of everyone present.

Social distancing guidelines must be followed.

There will be no overnight stay for any livestock species. They will arrive the morning of the show, be checked in, and will leave immediately after show.

Livestock will be shown off trailers when possible and livestock pens will only be used as needed.

Purdue Extension – Greene County and the Greene County 4-H Council are continuing to work to make this a positive educational experience for the youth of Greene County. A schedule of events with times and links will be available at a later date.

