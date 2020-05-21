Health department opens free COVID-19 testing site

From the Greene County Health Department:

Bloomfield – In an effort to support residents as stay at home orders are gradually lifted, the Greene County Health Department announces a free COVID-19 testing site at the Fairplay-Grant Fire Department, 206 Charlotte, Switz City. The facility is open Monday through Friday from 8AM until 8PM. The COVID-19 testing site is staffed and operated by OPTUM and their subsidiary Health Logistic Inc. as contracted by the Indiana State Department of Health.

“Increased testing and contact tracing are core elements of the BackOnTrack-IN plan and are critical to slowing the spread of COVID 19. Free and accessible testing in Greene County is essential to flattening the curve as Governor Holcomb moves forward with stages of re-opening,” said the Health Department’s Administrator, Shari Lewis.

The test site is open to individuals with COVID-19 symptoms as well as those who do not have symptoms but are 1) at high risk due to being age 65 or over, obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure or another underlying condition; 2) a member of a minority population that is at greater risk; 3) pregnant 4) a close contact of confirmed, positive COVID-19 patient when the contact lives with a member of an at-risk population; or 5) it is imperative that the contact continues to work.

Walk-ins are welcome; however, all must register for the testing and received a patient registration ID number. Individuals may register in advance or onsite at https://lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 1-888-634-1116. The test site will be limited to two individuals being tested in the facility at once. Others will wait in their car until their turn to enter and/or until they have completed registration.

Symptoms and/or reactions to the COVID-19 infection are different for everyone; some symptoms ranging from mild illness to severe respiratory illness. If you suspect you have become infected, 1) self-isolate, 2) get tested and 3) contact your primary care provider. See a healthcare provider if systems worsen, especially wheezing or shortness of breath.

