This week at the Farmers’ Market (May 23rd)

This week’s Linton Farmers’ Market will feature 11 vendors offering locally grown produce, handmade soaps, farm fresh meat, and a variety of baked goods.

The market will be located behind Humphreys Park in Linton and operate from 9am until 1pm.

Previous customers will notice some changes to the market layout and procedures as new guidelines have been created to manage the spread of germs and viruses. You can view a full list of those guidelines below.

To learn more about the Linton Farmers’ Market, visit their website or follow them on Facebook.

This Week’s Vendors

Brick Hill Farm – leafy greens and radishes

E&J Meats – farm fresh beef and pork

Four Flags Farm – maple syrup, mushrooms, breads, eggs, herbs

Ginny’s Country Kitchen – baked goods, jams & jellies

Good Aura Homestead – honey, eggs, jams, soap

Shanty Iris – kombucha, breads, eggs, radishes, soap

Spurlin Homestead – honey, eggs, herbal teas, rabbit meat, kimchi, spices

Sweet Tooth Booth – baked goods, donuts, carmel corn

Wagler Family Farms – wide variety of produce and baked goods

Wagler’s Produce – wide variety of produce

We Made This – soap and stain sticks

Customer Health & Safety Guidelines

Stay at home if you or someone in your home are sick.

Wash your hands prior to entering the market. A hand washing/sanitizing station will be available at the market entrance. We also encourage customers to wear a face mask.

A hand washing/sanitizing station will be available at the market entrance. We also encourage customers to wear a face mask. Always maintain a 6-foot distance from others. Sidewalk chalk or tape will be used to delineate proper distances between customers and vendors, and to guide customers through the market.

Sidewalk chalk or tape will be used to delineate proper distances between customers and vendors, and to guide customers through the market. Do NOT touch any produce or product. The vendor will hand your items to you.

The vendor will hand your items to you. Limit shoppers to one if possible. A second shopper may wait at the exit to help carry items or a pair of shoppers may separate to pick up items from multiple vendors more efficiently.

A second shopper may wait at the exit to help carry items or a pair of shoppers may separate to pick up items from multiple vendors more efficiently. Limit socializing. Keep your visit short and do not linger, socialize, or congregate inside the market, so our vendors can serve as many customers as possible.

Keep your visit short and do not linger, socialize, or congregate inside the market, so our vendors can serve as many customers as possible. Wash all produce before eating.

Advertisements

Like this: Like Loading...