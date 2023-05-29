Spring Mill State Park to celebrate CCC work, June 9th-11th

From the Indiana Department of Natural Resources:

Spring Mill State Park will celebrate the 90th anniversary of the work Civilian Conservation Corps companies 1536 and 539 accomplished on the property with a weekend of programs and hikes next month.



The events begin on Friday, June 9th, with a history hike in the Pioneer Village at 6 p.m., followed by dinner in the Grist Mill at 6:30 p.m. All seats for the dinner have been reserved, but you may email interpretive naturalist Sheree Belt at sbelt@dnr.IN.gov to be added to the wait list.



There will be a host of activities on Saturday, June 10th, including CCC re-enactors, hikes around areas the CCC contributed heavily to, unveiling of a new CCC interpretive sign, and an evening kayak program.



Sunday, June 11th will conclude with a salute to the CCC companies that worked at Spring Mill and a slideshow presentation of never-before-presented photos of their time at the park.



For a detailed list of times, locations, and descriptions of programs, see on.IN.gov/springmillsp.



For more information on this and other upcoming events contact Spring Mill State Park at (812) 849-3534 or email sbelt@dnr.IN.gov.



Spring Mill State Park is located at 3333 State Road 60 East in Mitchell, which is approximately 60 miles or just over an hour drive from Linton.

