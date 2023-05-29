Dubois County man arrested for possession of child pornography

FROM THE INDIANA STATE POLICE – JASPER DISTRICT:

Recently, a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) led to the arrest of a Dubois County man for possession of child pornography and dissemination of child pornography.

Detectives with the Indiana State Police – Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force in Jasper began an investigation in March of 2023 after receiving a cyber tip report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The cyber tip report indicated that a specific account was possibly used to transmit child pornography images or video files.

Based on information gathered during the investigation, detectives requested a search warrant through the Dubois County Circuit Court. As a result, on Wednesday, May 24th, 2023, members of the Indiana Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and Jasper Police executed the search warrant at an address in Jasper, Indiana.

As a result of the investigation and subsequent search, Investigators arrested Bradley Atkins of Jasper. Bradley Atkins was transported to the Dubois County jail without incident.

Charges – Possession of Child Pornography, where the child is under 12 years of age. Level 5 Felony (3 Counts).

Investigating – Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force

Assisting Agencies – Indiana State Police and Jasper Police Department

All suspects are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

