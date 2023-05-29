Senator Bassler: Recognizing Memorial Day

From the Office of Indiana Senator, Eric Bassler – Representing District 39:

As we partake in Memorial Day events like barbeques, parades, and time with friends and family, we must pause and remember why, according to a recent news release from Indiana Senator Eric Bassler.



Memorial Day exists for Americans to honor those who lost their lives in service to our country. Their sacrifice — and the sacrifices of their families — should never go unnoticed or unappreciated.



Too often, we take for granted the ideals for which millions of Americans have fought and died. While only a few formal holidays exist recognizing the important contributions of our military personnel, the flag stands as an ever-present reminder of those men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice.



“This Memorial Day, I hope you’ll join me in remembering the heroes who have given their lives for our nation, as well as their families,” Senator Bassler said.



May we never take our freedom — and the men and women who protect it — for granted.

