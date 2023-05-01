Indianapolis man arrested for fraud in Southern Indiana

From the Indiana State Police – Evansville DIstrict:

In Gibson County on Tuesday afternoon, April 25th, at approximately 2:00 p.m., Indiana State Police and Gibson County Sheriff’s Office responded to Fifth Third Bank in Haubstadt after bank employees suspected a person inside the bank was attempting to withdraw money fraudulently. When troopers and detectives arrived, they identified the suspect as Joshua Cantrell, age 40, of Indianapolis.

Further investigation revealed Cantrell was allegedly using fraudulent identification and attempting to withdraw funds from an unauthorized account. Cantrell was also in possession of a THC vape cartridge. He was arrested and taken to the Gibson County Jail where he is currently being held on bond.

Arrested and Charges:

Joshua Cantrell, age 40, Indianapolis, Indiana

Fraud, Level 6 Felony Identity Deception, Level 6 Felony Forgery, Class A Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana, Class B Misdemeanor

Investigating Officer: Detective W. Campbell, Indiana State Police

Assisting Officers: Sergeant Detective B. Chandler, Master Trooper M. Finney, and Lieutenant B. Bailey, Indiana State Police

Assisting Agency: Gibson County Sheriff’s Office

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

