Breaking: Clothing and remains found in rural Greene County field

FROM THE INDIANA STATE POLICE – BLOOMINGTON DISTRICT:

The Greene County Sheriff’s Department with assistance from Sergeant Chris Fears, of the Indiana State Police Bloomington District, is conducting a death investigation following the report of remains and clothing found.

Crime Scene Investigators and Sergeant Fears responded this morning following a request made by the Sheriff’s Department. The remains were found by a local hunter in a field in rural Greene County near Solsberry.

The investigation remains ongoing, and anyone with information regarding this matter should contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Department at (812) 384-4411.

