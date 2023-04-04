Indiana State Police alert recent tornado victims of possible scams

FROM THE INDIANA STATE POLICE – PUTNAMVILLE DISTRICT:

The Putnamville State Police Post and the National Insurance Crime Bureau want to ensure that the Sullivan County residents who were impacted by the tornado, receive legitimate information concerning contractors for cleanup and repair. Should homeowners suspect fraud during the rebuilding process, they should contact their insurer, state, or local law enforcement, and the NICB (1-800-TEL-NICB).

Some tips to avoid contractor fraud, provided by the NICB, include:

Get more than one estimate. Never let a contractor pressure you into hiring them.

Work only with licensed and insured contractors.

Demand references and check them.

Ask to see the salesperson’s driver’s license and write down the driver’s license number and their vehicle’s license plate number.

Get a contract in writing. This should include cost, time schedules, payment schedules, guarantees, work to be done, and other expectations that should be detailed.

Never sign a contract with blanks as these could be filled in later without your knowledge.

Never pay a contractor in full or sign a completion certificate until the work is done and ensure reconstruction is up to current code.

Additionally, below are some useful links to other materials that may be helpful to victims:

Disaster Fraud | National Insurance Crime Bureau (nicb.org)

Fraud Resources After a Disaster

Contractor Fraud PSA from the NICB

Along with the reports of fraudulent disaster relief workers, there is also the threat of looting and thefts in the affected areas as well. If you observe individual(s) removing items from properties where they do not belong, please contact the Indiana State Police, and local law enforcement as saturated patrols will continue in these areas to fend off this criminal activity. You can report suspicious individuals or activity to the Indiana State Police at (765) 653-4114.

Featured photo by Johannes Plenio from Pexels

