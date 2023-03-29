Patoka Lake hosts kayaking class for beginners on April 15th

From the Indiana Department of Natural Resources:

The general public is encouraged to join Patoka Lake’s interpretive naturalists for a kayaking class for beginners on Saturday, April 15th, at 12:30 p.m. During this lesson, participants will have the opportunity to try several different styles of kayaks, learn what gear is needed on the water, and the best places to paddle on Patoka.



All equipment, including life jackets, will be provided. This event is open to anyone age 12 and older. Cost is $5 per person, and space is limited. Advance registration is required and can be made by calling the Patoka Lake Nature Center at (812) 685-2447.



The class will be held at Newton-Stewart State Recreation Area, located north of Wickliffe on State Road 164. The gate entrance fee is $7 for Indiana residents and $9 for out-of-state visitors. For more information regarding this program or other interpretive events, please call the Nature Center at the phone number above.



Patoka Lake is at located at 3084 N. Dillard Road in Birdseye, Indiana, which is just over 70 miles from Linton or about a 1.5-hour drive.

Featured photo by Shivkumar Sd from Pexels

