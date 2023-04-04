Death investigation on-going in Vincennes

FROM THE INDIANA STATE POLICE – EVANSVILLE DISTRICT:

In Knox County, the Indiana State Police and Vincennes Police are currently investigating the death of an 18-year-old Vincennes man.

On Friday night, March 31st, at approximately 11:05 p.m., Indiana State Police and Vincennes Police responded to 409 East Locust Street in Vincennes for a subject with a gunshot wound. When troopers arrived, they located an 18-year-old male in the driveway with a gunshot wound. Troopers administered CPR and first aid, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim has been identified as Hunter James Ravellette, age 18, of Vincennes.

This is an on-going investigation, and no additional information will be released at this time. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is encouraged to contact the Indiana State Police at (812) 867-2079 or Vincennes Police at (812) 882-1630.

Investigating Agencies: Indiana State Police and Vincennes Police

Assisting Agency: Knox County Prosecutor’s Office and the Knox Coroner’s Office

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

