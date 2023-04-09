Tire Amnesty Day planned for Greene County

The president of the board of the Greene County Solid Waste Management District, Edward L. Michael, recently announced that the District will host an annual Tire Amnesty Day on Earth Day, which is on Saturday, April 22nd, 2023, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the following locations:

Greene County Recycling Center located at 4316 W Base Road, Switz City; Greene County Recycling Center located at SE 12th Street and SE “C” Street, Linton; and, Vacant lot West of Jasonville Water Department, 204 W Main Street, Jasonville, which is directly across the street from the Mayor’s Office.

Tire Amnesty Day, which is funded by a Greene County Health Department grant, allows any Greene County resident to bring in up to four rimless pickup truck or passenger car tires to the recycling center at no charge. Additional tires for trucks and cars will be accepted at the rate of $2.00 each.

Commissioner Michael noted that the County is very fortunate to have the Health Department funded program. Old tires often hold water, which creates a breeding ground for mosquitos that carry dangerous diseases.

Featured photo by Magda Ehlers from Pexels

