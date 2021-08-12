Greene County Jail Log – July 2021

We have been slow in bringing you the latest Greene County Jail Log information for a while now, so here are some entries from earlier in July 2021 to help catch us up to-date and not be so far behind.

As always, please keep in mind that allegations are simply that until proven otherwise in a court of law; therefore, the person(s) shown as arrested for the charges listed should be considered innocent until proven guilty.

Jason David Cooper, age 43, of Jasonville was arrested by Linton Officer Phipps on numerous charges, including driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing endangerment to a person, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a schedule II, III, IV controlled substance. No bond.

Travis Glenn St. John, age 36 of Jasonville was arrested by Linton Officer Franklin driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, as well as possession of a schedule II, III, or IV controlled substance, which are both Class A misdemeanor charges. St. John was also arrested for possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. No bond.

William Quinn Dicus, age 27, with an address of Hymera was booked on a warrant for failure to appear for change of plea hearing regarding a charge of public intoxication. Bond was set at $5,000 with ten percent allowed.

Joseph Sherman Gibson, age 40, of Switz City was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, as well as possession of a schedule II, III, or IV controlled substance, which is a Class A misdemeanor charge. Gibson was also arrested for possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor, as well as possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. No bond.

David Joseph Sizemore, age 56, of Lyons was booked on a warrant after the Defendant failed to report to begin to serve his sentence in Greene County Jail for possession of marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor. No bond.

Albert Craig McCampbell, age 35, of Linton was arrested for domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor. Bond was set at $1,000 with ten percent allowed. Bond was paid.

Ramsey Stone Ferree, age 26, of Linton was arrested for manufacturing/dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony charge. No bond.

Heather Jean McClary, age 34, of Bloomington began her sentence for operating with a controlled substance in body, a Class C misdemeanor, after her plea agreement was approved. Judge Dena Martin sentenced McClary to a term of 60 days in the Greene County Jail with 54 of those days suspended and 1 day of jail credit applied. Since then, court records indicate the Greene County Probation Department has already filed Petition to Revoke paperwork on her suspended sentence. To be updated in subsequent police logs in the near future…

Anthony John Ferentinos, age 19, of Bloomington began his sentence for possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor. Attorney Jamie Sutton was appointed to represent the Defendant at the County’s expense. A plea of guilty was accepted, his negotiated plea agreement was approved, and a conditional discharge was entered. After a subsequent writ of attachment was issued for Ferentinos arrest, though, the Bloomington-based Salzmann Law Firm was retained. In Monroe County, court records show Ferentinos is facing pending charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, as well as possession of marijuana, which appears to be causing issues for the young man now in his Greene County case, as well.

Joseph David Brasseur, age 40, of Newberry was booked on a warrant for two Class B misdemeanors, including criminal mischief and leaving the scene of a property damage crash. Bond was set at $5,000 with ten percent allowed.

Jaspar Dalton Moore, age 21, of Linton began his sentence for operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing endangerment to a person, a Class A misdemeanor. Judge Dena Martin sentenced Moore to 180 days in the Greene County Jail with 174 of those days suspended and of 1 day jail credit applied.

Wesley McCoy Holloman, Jr., age 53, of Bloomfield was booked on a warrant for driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor, as well as operating without financial responsibility having a prior unrelated conviction or judgment, a Class C misdemeanor. Bond was set at $5,000 with ten percent allowed.

Dustin Joseph Hall, age 36, of Bloomfield was booked on an out-of-county warrant out of Monroe County for a probation violation. No bond.

Armonda Marie Riggs, age 36, of Bloomfield began her sentence for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. Judge Dena Martin sentenced the Defendant to 60 days in the Greene County Jail with 54 days suspended and 1 day of jail credit applied. Riggs was represented by Bloomington-based criminal defense attorney Sam Shapiro.

John Thomas Rogers, age 28, of Switz City was arrested for resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor, as well as two Class B misdemeanors, including public intoxication by alcohol and criminal mischief. Rogers will also face charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor, as well as battery against a public safety official engaged in official duty, a Level 5 felony charge. Bond was set at $19,000 with ten percent allowed. Bond was paid.

Bradley Eugene Sparks, age 45, of Washington was arrested by Linton Assistant Chief of Police Deb McDonald on an out-of-county warrant for failure to appear. No bond.

Carri Lynn Glidden, age 60, of Linton was booked on a warrant for domestic battery with moderate bodily injury, a Level 6 felony charge. Bond was set at $4,000 with ten percent allowed.

Chera Lynn Brown, age 34, of Linton was booked on a warrant for theft with a prior unrelated conviction for theft or conversion, a Level 6 felony. Bond was set at $4,000 with ten percent allowed. Bond was paid.

Ryan Jacob Major, age 25, of Bloomfield was booked on a warrant by Bloomfield Lieutenant Marvin Holt after a petition to revoke his suspended sentence for domestic battery with an unrelated prior conviction, a Level 5 felony, was filed. No bond. Local attorney Ellen Martin has since been appointed to represent the Defendant at the County’s expense.

Jason Scott Ortega, age 36, of Linton was booked on a warrant for multiple charges, including operating with a controlled substance in body with serious bodily injury, operating while intoxicated with serious bodily injury, operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing endangerment to a person, operating with a controlled substance in body, operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Bond was set at $24,000 with ten percent allowed.

Christopher Joseph Afanador, age 32, of Bloomington began his sentence for operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony. Judge Dena Martin sentenced Afanador to one year in jail with 355 days suspended and 2 days of jail credit applied.

Christopher Richard Porter, age 25, of Bloomington was booked on a warrant after a motion to revoke his suspended sentence for invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor, was filed. No bond.

Nathan Wayne Davidson, age 27, of Dugger was booked on a warrant after a motion to revoke his suspended sentence for possession of methamphetamine was filed. No bond.

Brandon Lee Kendall, age 32, of Linton was booked on a warrant after a petition to revoke his suspended sentence for burglary was filed. No bond. According to court records, Kendall is currently facing multiple drug counts in Vigo County, as well.

Kenneth Kieffer Fielder, age 27, of Bloomfield was booked on a warrant for manufacturing/dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony charge, as well as possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. No bond. Fielder also faces charges relating to his failure to appear in a Marion Superior Court, as well.

Daniel Evan Weibel, age 20, of Bicknell was arrested for possession of a schedule II, III, or IV controlled substance, a Level 6 felony charge. No bond.

Shon Eric Michael, age 43, of Solsberry was booked on a warrant after a petition to revoke his suspended sentence for domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor, was filed. No bond.

