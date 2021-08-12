Three common types of cockroaches that can infest your home in Linton

A sponsored article by Hometown Pest Control:

Cockroaches are a common occurrence in Linton, as well as the rest of Indiana for that matter. In fact, roaches are one of the most common household pests globally. While there are thousands of cockroach species worldwide, here is a look at the three that seem to pose the most problems in Linton, including the German Cockroach, the American Cockroach, and the Oriental Cockroach.

German Cockroaches

These small, brown roaches are not only one of the most common types in Linton but also everywhere else in the world. These are the roaches that quickly scurry out of sight when you snap on the kitchen light late at night. The two dark, almost parallel stripes, located on their backs are the giveaway that they are German Cockroaches.



These tenacious pests will likely be hiding in every crack and crevice in your kitchen, including inside your toaster, behind the baseboards, and under the stove. That said, without a professional pest control treatment, German Cockroaches could infest your home long-term. This variety can be one of the most difficult to evict from your home. Aside from the social stigma of having a bug-infested home, it is important to get rid of roaches for health reasons, as well, since they can spread all types of diseases to you and your family, including salmonella, listeria, and gastroenteritis, just to name a few.

American Cockroaches

The American roach is much larger than the German variety, reaching up to two-inches long. They are shiny, dark brown and even occasionally fly. Many time, the American cockroach lives in sewers, but thankfully they typically cannot swim up the sewer pipes to invade your home. These roaches are more likely to get inside your home through the small openings around your incoming pipes or wiring. They can also sneak in under loose weather-stripping under and around your doors.



Once they do get inside, they prefer quiet, dark, and damp places, such as your basement, bathroom, or even the kitchen. American cockroaches are very fast and can scurry away before you even see them. Despite their size, these roaches can quickly squeeze through any small crack to get away.

Oriental Cockroaches

Of all the cockroach species found in Linton, the oriental cockroach is the best adapted to a damp climate. And let us face it, whether you blame it on a high water table or the heavy clay soil, if you dig in the dirt outside most anywhere in Linton, you will soon hit ground water pretty quickly.

You can find these glossy, dark brown to black, 3/4” to 1” long roaches feasting on your garbage and the leaf litter in your yard. They need a damp environment, too, so they can also be found around storm drains, sewers, sinks, bathtubs, and in damp basements; however, the Oriental Roach can be elusive, even if you know where to find them. A casual glance may not show any sign of these bugs.

Removing the Enticement



If you suspect that you have a roach problem, be sure to clean your kitchen thoroughly, making sure that there are no crumbs for the roaches to feed on because even the smallest of crumbs can be a huge feast for these small invaders. Also, it is a good idea to not leave dishes in the sink or pet food out overnight. Some experts even recommend wiping sink basins and the surrounding areas dry, so they do not have the ample moisture that they need.



Finally, contact a professional pest control company for treatment, such as Hometown Pest Control in Linton. Roaches are hard to get rid of, and it will usually take more than one treatment to completely get rid of them, all while trying to keep your home, especially the kitchen and bathroom, as clean and dry as possible to help in the fight against them.

