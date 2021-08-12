Greene County General Hospital announces visitor restrictions beginning today

From the Greene County General Hospital:

Due to growing statewide COVID-19 concerns, Greene County listed as an “orange” advisory level from the Indiana State Department of Health and an increase of COVID positive patients in the hospital, Greene County General Hospital is expanding our visitor restrictions. As this is a rapidly evolving situation, we are working closely with the local Health Department to evaluate the situation frequently and are updating restrictions as advised by the Health Department, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH). As of Thursday, August 12th, 2021, GCGH has implemented the following visitor restrictions:

To recognize that rest and quiet times are an important part of the healing process, we prefer visitors from 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. with quiet time hours of 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

No visitors under the age of 18.

No visitors for Outpatient Services.

ICU patients may have 1 visitor throughout their stay. This also depends on the situation and our staff is allowed to restrict or allow visitors, if necessary.

Med/Surg and OB patients may have 2 visitors throughout their stay. This also depends on the situation and our staff is allowed to restrict visitors, if necessary.

Emergency Department patients may have 1 visitor after the physician assessment has been completed and their needed testing/care is complete. This also depends on the situation and our staff is allowed to restrict visitors, if necessary.

All visitors will be screened at entrances.

Masks are required for anyone entering the hospital or hospital owned building.

The cafeteria remains closed to the public currently, but curbside pickup is still available.

