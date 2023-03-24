City of Sullivan awarded $2.9 Million

From the Office of Senator Eric Bassler, serving District 39:

The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) recently announced the city of Sullivan has been awarded approximately $2.9 million in federal funding for local road, bridge, sidewalk and trail projects.

This funding will go toward work on North Main Street between Graysville Street and Wolfe Street, and Wolf Street between Cross Street and Main Street.

State Senator Eric Bassler said, “I commend the city of Sullivan on this award and appreciate them planning ahead for the needs of their residents.”

