Donation accounts set up for Monroe County Sheriff Deputy killed in crash

From the Indiana State Police – Bloomington Post:

While the investigation into the fatal crash which claimed the life of Monroe County Sheriff Deputy James Driver continues, the following information is being made available.

An account has been established through Old National Bank (Account ending: #2183) and First Financial Bank (Account ending: #9231) to accept monetary donations on behalf of the family of Deputy Driver. These are the only accounts that have been agreed upon by the family, and the opening of any additional fundraising accounts is discouraged.

Those wishing to make a donation may do so by mail to Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation, Inc. 1710 South 10th St., Noblesville, IN 46060 or at any Old National Bank or First Financial Bank under the name:

Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation/James Driver

The original article can be found here.

