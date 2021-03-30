Greene County Jail Log – March 30th, 2021

Randy Joe Bruce Harris, age 23, of Solsberry was booked on a warrant for child molestation, a Level 4 felony. Bond was set at $15,000 with ten percent allowed. Attorney Ellen Martin was appointed to represent the Defendant a the County’s expense. The trial is currently set for mid-July 2021.

Bradley Dean Thompson, age 46, of Solsberry was booked on a warrant after failing to appear for proceedings involving alleged fraud in interfering with drug/alcohol chemical screening, a Class B misdemeanor. Bond was set at $5,000 with ten percent allowed.

The reader is cautioned that allegations are simply that until proven otherwise in a court of law; therefore, the person(s) shown as arrested for the charges listed above should be considered innocent until proven guilty.

