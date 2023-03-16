Driver at 107 MPH stopped

INDIANA STATE POLICE – EVANSVILLE DISTRICT:

In Knox County on Thursday morning, March 16th, at approximately 8:00 a.m., Master Trooper Ryan Johnson was patrolling US 50 near Robinson Road when he attempted to stop the driver of a 2011 Chrysler minivan for driving 107 mph. The driver refused to stop and continued westbound at a high rate of speed before driving south on US 41. Master Trooper Gary Goodman was in the area and was able to deploy stop sticks on US 41 near St. Thomas Road. The driver of the minivan struck the stop sticks causing the vehicle to slow down and eventually stop on US 41 near Plank Road.

The driver was ordered out of the vehicle, but he refused. Troopers broke out the passenger window, gained access, and arrested the driver without further incident. The driver was identified as Chad Bond, 50, of Vincennes. He was taken to the Knox County Jail where he is currently being held on bond.

Arrested and Charges:

Chad Bond, age 50, of Vincennes





Resisting Law Enforcement with a Vehicle, Level 6 Felony Reckless Driving, Class C Misdemeanor

Arresting Officer: Master Trooper Ryan Johnson, Indiana State Police

Assisting Agencies: Knox County Sheriff’s Office and Vincennes Police

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Like this: Like Loading...