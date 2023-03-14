Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department make three arrests

From the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department:

In the early morning of March 14th, 2023, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department announced the following three arrests:

Daniel W. Clark of Jasonville was arrested on a warrant for domestic battery.

Nicholas Andrew McCammon of Shelburn was arrested on a writ of attachment Douglas B. Wood of Sullivan was arrested on a court order regarding driving while suspended with a prior conviction.

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Like this: Like Loading...